Singer Robbie Williams has given up seafood after mercury poisoning, which he says he got after having too much fish. Williams made the revelation in a radio interview while discussing his eating habits.

“I was eating fish twice a day and I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen,” Williams said, according to a report in people.com.

Joking about his competitive nature, Robbie Williams shared: “Do you know what I thought when I heard that? ‘I’ve won!’ That’s how my ego works, ‘I’ve got the highest… did you say the highest? Thank you’. I literally won the mercury award!”

It was his wife Ayda Field Williams who eventually made him get his mercury levels tested. “I got my mercury tested because my wife’s neurotic and she gets all sorts of tests all the time,” Robbie Williams said.

“Anyway, thank God, ’cause I could’ve dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning,” he added.

After the test, Williams said he “went plant-based the next day”.

