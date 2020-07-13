Australian actress Rebel Wilson is best known for her act in successful Hollywood films like Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Ghost Rider, Bachelorette, The Hustle, Jojo Rabbit among various others. The actress has been making headlines from the past number of days following her physical transformation.

Rebel Wilson has lost a drastic weight, as she has shed a whopping 18 kilos amid lockdown. The actress is busy these days focusing her health and is on a goal to lead a healthy lifestyle with the regular practice of workout with outdoor activities, as gyms have been shut closed amid pandemic.

Rebel Wilson who is quite active on Instagram with over 8 million followers, took to her account in the photo-video sharing app as she shared work out video.

The video has Rebel Wilson flipping a tire outdoor, as she can be seen taking each step at a time keeping her patience and cool on hold. At the end of the video, the actress can be seen excited about completing the task, as she is seen flexing her biceps.

Apart from the video, the other thing that also attracted fans and followers was the caption that she had shared. As Rebel Wilson wrote, “Starting the week off right! Look out @chrishemsworth & @liamhemsworth 👀 Australia’s latest action hero is turning it up! “

