Avengers: Endgame Trivia #104: This should be more a Marvel trivia rather than an Avenger one. We’ve always known Marvel to have this otherworldly, futuristic approach towards their superheroes. But, once Marvel, instead of being our buddy turned to be a cool parent promoting safe s*x.

This is about when Marvel turned fatherly and promoted safe s*x. It tied up with Parenthood, a reproductive health organization, which used the platform to promote s*x education.

A trivia published on BuzzFeed, states: “In 1976, Marvel Comics teamed up with Planned Parenthood and published a special issue of Spider-Man. The reproductive health organization used a classic superhero plot to address the issue of comprehensive sex education, focusing on teen pregnancy, that is clearly reflective of its time period.”

Marvel released a comic The Amazing Spider-Man VS The Prodigy which according to Buzzfeed “is about an evil alien who tries to teach high schoolers wrong information about having safe sex. Prodigy uses vocal persuasion as a tool to teach these teens to have unprotected sex.”

The report also states, “Apparently, it’s all a part of a grand scheme to bring a bunch of children to Prodigy’s home planet of Intellectia and use them as labourers.”

Isn’t this super-cool? Share your thoughts about today’s trivia in the comment section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!