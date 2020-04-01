Quarantined Gal Gadot Is Badly Missing Her Dad On His 60th Birthday: “Can’t Wait To Give You Your Birthday Huge Hug”

As Gal Gadot’s dad turns 60 today, the Wonder Woman actress is missing him very badly. The gorgeous and talented actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable pic with him. But it was her heartfelt note which is making us emotional.

Gal Gadot in her note mentioned that how their plan of celebrating his birthday hasn’t been successful due to ongoing situation and she ‘s missing him strongly. The note read as saying, Today is my dad’s 60th bday.. oh the plans we’ve had… we were all supposed to be together and celebrate your bday in Atlanta between the Red Notice shoots.. How i miss you, missing had never felt so strong, so physical ❤️ can’t wait to give you your birthday huge hug. You’re the perfect dad anybody could ask for. ❤️🙏🥳😻🖐🏼👨‍👧‍👧 #אבא #555″

Well, we wish her dad a great year ahead and hope the father-daughter duo and whole family meet each other soon.

Meanwhile, her upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed to August.

The film, which was scheduled to open on June 5, will now release on August 14.

Gadot took to social media to share a new poster along with the news of the date shift. The actress says she is hoping for ‘a brighter future’.

In the sequel of the megahit 2017 DC film, Gadot will be back as Wonder Woman with edgier action for a new battle with new villains. The Warner Bros film, directed by Patty Jenkins, comes with the tag line “A new era of wonder begins”.

