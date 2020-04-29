Prince William & Kate Middleton Express Gratitude For Well Wishes On Occasion Of Their 9th Wedding Anniversary 

Amid the coronavirus crisis and lockdown across the world, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary today (29th April). William and Kate married at Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011, with an estimated two billion people tuning in to watch the televised service around the world.

On the special occasion, Kensington Palace relived the royals’ special day with a Twitter post thanking the public for their well-wishes. Alongside a snap of the beaming bride and groom they wrote: “Nine years ago today — thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!”

Take a look at the post:

🎊 Nine years ago today — thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary! pic.twitter.com/Pw2pPmQ1R9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2020

Parents to three children – George, Charlotte and Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate the day with none of the fanfare of the original event. While once crowds lined the streets of London to wave on the wedding procession, the pair will enjoy the occasion from the comfort of their home in Norfolk, as the nationwide lockdown continues.

Prince William’s wedding to his former university flatmate was one of the highest profile events of 2011. Around 2,000 guests filled Westminster Abbey to see the future King marry Kate – making her an HRH, a duchess and a future queen. The grand affair featured two dresses, two receptions, a carriage procession through central London, flypasts and two kisses on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The bride wore an intricate lace gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen for the service, while the groom was dressed in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.

