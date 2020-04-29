Not Angelina Jolie, THIS Was The Real Reason Behind Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston’s Divorce?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2000. It was one of the most luxurious weddings in the history of Hollywood and the two were madly in love with each other. The FRIENDS actress filed the divorce in 2005 and the couple’s fans were devastated. Apparently, while the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith opposite Angelina Jolie, he was head to toe in love with her and cheated on Jennifer.

For years there have been reports that Jennifer filed the divorce because Brad Pitt cheated on her with Angelina Jolie but that’s not what the case is here. That was one of the reasons, agreed but the sole reason was that Brad wanted to start a family and Jen wasn’t ready for the same.

Jen was at the peak of her career and wasn’t ready to compromise and that’s what went wrong between the two actors. Talking to Vanity Fair in 2005 about the pregnancy rumours, Jen said, “A man divorcing would never be accused of choosing career over children.” It just pisses her off she added.

“I’ve never in my life said I didn’t want to have children,” Jennifer Aniston said at the time. “…The women that inspire me are the ones who have careers and children; why would I want to limit myself?”

Jen has a good career graph and is proud of the choices that she has made all along in life. In fact, she also considers herself equally responsible for her failed relationships and marriages. Talking about the same, she told Vanity Fair in 2005, “It’s sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way — cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain. I’m a human being, having a human experience in front of the world. I wish it weren’t in front of the world. I try really hard to rise above it.”

We are happy that Jennifer Aniston in a happy space in her life now.

