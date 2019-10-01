Post Her BreakUp With Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus Shares A Cryptic Post on Social Media

Pop Singer Miley Cyrus is going through a rough patch and her troubles seem to be never-ending. She hit a rough patch when she announced her divorce with husband Liam Hemsworth and break up with Kaitlynn Carter. Recently, she posted a cryptic post of Instagram and we think it was indirectly hinting about her life post-divorce with Liam and break-up with Carter.

On Sunday, Cyrus shared a photograph with her dogs, sharing her thoughts on love and loyalty. She can be seen laying in the bed as she is surrounded by her dogs. Her eyes are closed in the picture and she wrote, ” Happy Sunday From Me & 2 Stinky Dogs.” This loving-yet-mysterious picture appeared a month after the singer and her former husband, Liam Hemsworth, called it quits after seven months of marriage, and a week after she and Carter parted ways.

She further wrote, “I am immediately reminded to love without conditions…. the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule … Love and be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex. They love back 100X. All they ask for is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone).” Check out the story right here:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!