Actress Jennifer Lawrence is set to return to the silver screen.

According to The Wrap, the actress, 28, will headline a motion picture for IAC FILMS and A24 with Lila Neugebauer at the helm for the project for her first feature, with Elizabeth Sanders writing the script, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The Oscar-winning star is a producer on the project along with Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Justine Polsky. Principal photography is set to commence on the film in New Orleans in about two months.

Lawrence’s last theatrical release was 2018’s “Red Sparrow“. She is slated to appear in “Dark Phoenix” alongside Sophie Turner, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender.

