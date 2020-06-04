Piers Morgan SLAMS Rudy Giuliani Over Donald Trump’s Tweet: “You Sound Completely Barking Mad”

ITV’s Good Morning Britain body Piers Morgan got into a heated argument with Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani on his show today. It all started when both were discussing the President’s stance over George Floyd’s death and the protests happening around it.

Piers Morgan, in the past, has interviewed Donald Trump various times in the past and all of them being exclusive ones. He got into a verbal spat with President’s attorney over his tweet in which he declared that “when the looting stars the shooting starts.”

The interview went on to run for 14 minutes straight and was telecasted live on television in the UK. The remark was used by Miami police chief Walter Headley in 1967 and Morgan cornered Giuliani to explain the racial connotations attached to it.

Piers Morgan said that Donald Trump needed to control the tension and not fuel the fire. Whereas Rudy Giuliani was constantly stuck to the fact that Trump doesn’t “have a racist bone in his body.”

Things escalated quickly as the interview turned ugly. Both of them started bashing each other. Piers Mordan said to Giuliani: “What happened to you? You used to be one of the most respected and revered people in America. You sound completely barking mad… you have lost the plot, and it’s sad to see.”

Giuliani attacked back by saying, “You were the one who got thrown off of television here… so don’t tell me I’ve lost anything. I know what happened to your show Piers, and I remember the mistakes you made and I remembered how you f****d up, so don’t give me that stuff. Everyone in America knows you are a failed journalist.”

