Glee Star Lea Michele Apologises For Her Past Behavior But Samantha Marie Is In NO MOOD To Forgive Her

“Glee” actor Lea Michele has issued an apology after being accused of “traumatic” on-set behaviour, but it seems her co-star Samantha Marie Ware isnt satisfied.

Earlier this week, Ware called Michele out for making the experience of working on the show a “living hell” for her due to “traumatic microaggressions”. It was after Michele tweeted about the killing of George Floyd, and supported Black Lives Matter movement.

Michele, 33, issued an apology for how her past behaviour has been “perceived” by others. Later, Ware took a swipe at Michele’s statement and asked her to take further action, reports people.com.

“Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????” Ware, 28, wrote on Twitter, while sharing a GoFundMe campaign for James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man who was shot and killed over the weekend while participating in a protest over the murder of Floyd.

In her statement, Michele said: “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologise for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused.”

Michele was also called out by other former co-stars, including “Glee” actress Heather Morris. She said that Michele was “unpleasant to work with”.

“Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else. With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out,” Morris wrote on Twitter.

Morris added that “it’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning along with the rest of society”.

“Glee” actor Dabier Snell said Michelle wouldn’t let him sit at a table with her and the cast, saying: “Girl you wouldn’t let me sit at the table with the other cast members cause ‘I didn’t belong there’.”.

Actor Gerard Canonico, who worked on the Broadway play “Spring Awakening”, commented on Michele’s Instagram apology.

“Seems to have been deleted. So I’ll try again,” Canonico wrote, adding: “You were nothing but a nightmare to me and fellow understudy cast members. You made us feel like we didn’t belong there. I tried for years to be nice to you to no avail. Maybe actually apologise instead of placing the blame on how others ‘perceive’ you. You’ll probably just delete this though.”

