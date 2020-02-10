Oscars 2020 BIGGEST Upsets: From Bong Joon Ho, Parasite Striking Gold To Sam Mendes, 1917 Getting ‘Moonlighted

As Jane Fonda wrapped things up post Bong Joon Ho & team Parasite created history at Oscars 2020, my eyes were looking for the reaction Sam Mendes & team 1917 must’ve had on this. Factually, Bong Joon Ho is the only other person to win 4 Oscars in one night apart from Walt Disney who wrote the history back in 1953. But did it fit in the objective thought process of many who loved both Parasite & 1917?

Before jumping into the biggest upsets of Oscars 2020, let’s take a look at the ones many won’t talk about. When 1917 won for the best visual effects, half of the hopes drowned and an upset was already sensed back then. Not because 1917 didn’t deserve to win for its visual effects but Avengers: Endgame or even The Lion King deserved better.

Not a Marvel fan-boy to ask for this and I love Martin Scorsese with all my heart (it’s important to be clear about whose side you’re on). Also, not even asking to consider Avengers: Endgame because it’s never coming back but because it was more than a ‘theme park ride’. Even Disney’s billion-dollar-baby The Lion King would have some disappointed fans for this category.

It’s just been a couple of years when awards for the best film was grabbed from the hands of the La La Land team and was gifted to Moonlight. It stirred a controversy which will be talked about for years to come. Though my heart is divided into two and the other piece immediately transported me back to the above mentioned day.

Even if I forget Parasite winning over 1917 in the best picture, what happened to Sam Mendes for best director? Bong Joon Ho handled the layers of Parasite very well, but what Sam did to 1917 is technically unmatchable and deserved better. To me, the Best Director category was the biggest upset of this year’s Oscars and it clearly doesn’t fall in the foolish category of “Why a foreign film won the best picture?” Bong Joon Ho played on the simplicity making something original and he truly deserves the rest of 3 Oscars he got (Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film & Best Picture) but Best Director was Sam’s award.

