Oscars 2019: No Roma, No Lady Gaga – UNEXPECTED Results; Entire List Of Winners!

Oscars 2019: Were you expecting Roma to win the Oscar for best picture? Or maybe Lady Gaga as the best actress for A Star Is Born? You, along with many, are a wrong dear friend. The results are out and Bohemian Rhapsody fans can take a sigh of relief.
Check out the entire list of winners:
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk – WINNER
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Documentary Feature
Free Solo – WINNER
Hale County This Morning This Evening
Minding The Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice – WINNER
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther – WINNER
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Production Design
Black Panther – WINNER
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma – WINNER
A Star is Born
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Trending
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma – WINNER
Shoplifters
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” – WINNER
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse – WINNER
Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao – WINNER
Later Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Documentary Short
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At the Garden
Period. End of Sentence – WINNER
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man – WINNER
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin – WINNER
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book – WINNER
Roma
Vice
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman – WINNER
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Score
Black Panther – WINNER
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
“All the Stars” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” A Star is Born – WINNER
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite – WINNER
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Director
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron – WINNER
Vice, Adam McKay
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book – WINNER
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!