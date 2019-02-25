Oscars 2019: Were you expecting Roma to win the Oscar for best picture? Or maybe Lady Gaga as the best actress for A Star Is Born? You, along with many, are a wrong dear friend. The results are out and Bohemian Rhapsody fans can take a sigh of relief.

Check out the entire list of winners:

Oscars 2019: No Roma, No Lady Gaga - SHOCKING Results; Entire List Of Winners!
Oscars 2019: No Roma, No Lady Gaga – UNEXPECTED Results; Entire List Of Winners!

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk – WINNER
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Documentary Feature

Free Solo – WINNER
Hale County This Morning This Evening
Minding The Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice – WINNER

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther – WINNER
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Production Design

Black Panther – WINNER
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Cinematography

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma – WINNER
A Star is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma – WINNER
Shoplifters

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” – WINNER
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse – WINNER

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour
Bao – WINNER
Later Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Documentary Short

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At the Garden
Period. End of Sentence – WINNER

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man – WINNER
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Live Action Short Film

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin – WINNER

Original Screenplay

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book – WINNER
Roma
Vice

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman – WINNER
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Original Score

Black Panther – WINNER
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

“All the Stars” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” A Star is Born – WINNER
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite – WINNER
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Director

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron – WINNER
Vice, Adam McKay

Best Picture

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book – WINNER
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here