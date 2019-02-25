Oscars 2019: No Roma, No Lady Gaga – UNEXPECTED Results; Entire List Of Winners!

Oscars 2019: Were you expecting Roma to win the Oscar for best picture? Or maybe Lady Gaga as the best actress for A Star Is Born? You, along with many, are a wrong dear friend. The results are out and Bohemian Rhapsody fans can take a sigh of relief.

Check out the entire list of winners:

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk – WINNER

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Documentary Feature

Free Solo – WINNER

Hale County This Morning This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice – WINNER

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther – WINNER

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Production Design

Black Panther – WINNER

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma – WINNER

A Star is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma – WINNER

Shoplifters

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” – WINNER

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse – WINNER

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao – WINNER

Later Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Documentary Short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At the Garden

Period. End of Sentence – WINNER

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man – WINNER

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin – WINNER

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book – WINNER

Roma

Vice

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman – WINNER

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Score

Black Panther – WINNER

BlackkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

“All the Stars” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow” A Star is Born – WINNER

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite – WINNER

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Director

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron – WINNER

Vice, Adam McKay

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book – WINNER

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

