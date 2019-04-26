Oscar Winning Actor Rami Malek Bags A 007 Film – James Bond 25

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek has bagged a role in the new James Bond film, which is tentatively titled “James Bond 25“.

In a special announcement on Thursday, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson together with director Cary Fukunaga revealed that Malek along with other new faces Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Billy Magnussen have joined Daniel Craig in his fifth and final 007 outing, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Malek will play the role of a villain in the film.

The announcement was made via a live-stream from Jamaica. Most of the cast members were in attendance, with the exception of Malek, who recorded a message from New York.

He said: “I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing.”

The film will also see the return of actors Lea Seydoux and Ben Whishaw. It is scheduled to release in April 2020.

