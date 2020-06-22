Olly Murs: “I Was Excited About So Many Things Happening In 2020”

Singer Olly Murs struggled to find his purpose amid lockdown and found the quarantine period much harder than his knee rehab last year.

“Lockdown has been so much harder than my knee rehab last year. I was excited about so many things happening in 2020. I had Soccer Aid, holidays, ‘The Voice’, projects with my TV company and I had a new haircut. Lockdown sidetracked it all and I found comfort in eating things I love, like chocolate,” Murs told The Sun, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Murs, who was isolating with his his girlfriend Amelia Tank, added: “On the surface it looked like I was having loads of fun with Amelia. But I’ve had some really tough days where I was thinking, ‘What’s my purpose?'”

A source had earlier shared that Murs is “so happy” in his relationship with Tank.

