Harry Potter's 'Luna Lovegood' Evanna Lynch Finds Obsessive Fan Culture Unhealthy & Says, "When I Met Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson..."

Harry Potter’s fandom is widespread and there is no denial to the fact that the craze behind the franchise is immortal. But ever heard someone talk about the cons of being a fan? Well, Evanna Lynch, who has been a part of the franchise has now opened up about the drawbacks of being an obsessed fan.

A quick recap, Evanna Lynch played the character Luna Lovegood in the last four films in the Harry Potter franchise. The actor appeared on the Talking Tastebuds podcast where she spoke about the dangerous side of being an obsessive Potterhead.

Evanna Lynch spoke about her being a fan of the series from when she was 8-years-old. She then revealed her experience from the sets, where, in the beginning she had to pretend to not know the lead cast (Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint) , while she knew everything about them.

“I was a really obsessive Harry Potter fan,” Lynch explained. “I started reading them when I was about eight, and that was just my whole identity for a while. It’s quite embarrassing… I found that the whole fan culture… I think is a bit unhealthy, you know being obsessed with a person. Because when I met Daniel [Radcliffe], Emma [Watson] and Rupert [Grint], I kind of knew everything about them. I knew their pets’ names, I knew their birthdays, I knew their parents’ names and I had to pretend [I didn’t],” Evanna Lynch added.

Evanna Lynch further said, “Being an obsessive fan is kind of disempowering – it happens when you’re a teenager, you’re so insecure and you’re trying to find yourself. You see these other people and they seem great and amazing and godly.”

Evanna Lynch also addressed the fan questions that ask if she is best friends with the cast. She said how she doesn’t know that yet. “I don’t think it’s healthy. I just think fan culture is kind of dangerous and you can kind of lose yourself in it,” she said.

What do you think about Evanna Lynch’s thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!