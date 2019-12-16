No Time to Die: Daniel Craig To Sport As Many As EIGHT Different Looks In The 25th Bond Flick

Hollywood star Daniel Craig will be seen sporting grey hair in the upcoming film “No Time to Die”.

In the film’s trailer, Craig, who has played the spy in the last four movies, sports his grey locks but also appears to have hints of several other hair colours, reports mirror.co.uk.

Commenting on the different styles, one fan commented: “It was really odd looking at the trailer ï¿½because ï¿½It looked like I was watching ï¿½different movies. I get that they want to keep Bond looking young but actually Bond with a salt and pepper look is really cool.”

Also, Craig is the first-ever James Bond to have grey hair. He will also be seen sporting at least eight different looks in the films.

No time To Die is the 25th Bond flick, and is directed by new-age maverick and Emmy-winner Cary Joji Fukunaga, who made mark calling the shots on “True Detective”. The film had left the audience excited with its very inception. While the film is an awaited one it has a huge responsibility to live up to its successors.

With this news, the anticipation levels have shot up high and fans clearly cannot wait any more.

