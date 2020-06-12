Nikki Bella & Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Finally Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby & We Are So Happy For Them

Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev have big breaking news for their fans and loved ones. At the season finale of Total Bellas, the lovebirds threw a big fiesta-themed bash for their close buddies and revealed that they are going to have a “Baby boy” soon.

Interestingly, Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella are pregnant at the same time. It was earlier being said that Brie and Nikki will have a common baby shower but Brie and husband Daniel Bryan decided to keep it a surprise only.

As reported by People.com, at the party Brie led the countdown, and then the smiling couple fired a confetti cannon and pulled open an adorable onesie-shaped piñata, revealing a mass of blue confetti.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev were clearly overjoyed by the news and shared a kiss in front of all the friends. After the kiss, Artem Chigvintsev even lifted her in the air.

A little while before revealing the gender, Nikki reportedly confessed to her friends that Chigvintsev hoped they were having a daughter. “He wants a girl, and I’m like, I don’t care,” she said.

She even said that she had a hunch that it will be a boy. “The first time I saw the 3D version of my baby I immediately thought a boy because the back was so jacked and strong. I was like, ‘Oh damn, if that’s a girl she’s going to come out here and destroy people — which would be awesome.”

Haha! Nikki’s got a great sense of humour indeed!

Nikki Bella also continued to share her excitement with fans on Instagram with multiple posts about the announcement.

Later Nikki finally made the revelation on Instagram. Along with a romantic pic, she wrote, “Can’t wait for our little boy to arrive in August!! 💙”

In another Instagram post, she wrote, “Beyond Cloud Nine 💙 Oh Baby Boy ps @amaes_photography thank you so much for the incredible kodak moment shots!!”

Wishing the couple and coming baby boy a great life ahead!

