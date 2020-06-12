From Jennifer Lawrence’s Skincare Regime To Her Favourite Fragrance – All You Need To Know About The X-Men Actress

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most beautiful actresses in the whole wide world. With beauty and brains, the X-Men actress is also blessed with abundance of talent. Today, we are going to be telling you everything about her beauty secrets – from her skincare regime to hair care to favourite fragrance.

We haven’t really seen Jennifer Lawrence with an over the top makeup but always subtle nude tones on the eyes and bold lips maybe.

In a conversation with Bazaar, the American Hustle actress revealed her favourite fragrance and said, “The scent my mom always wore was Miss Dior. That was my first smell of perfume, so Dior has been in my nostrils since I was a child. And it’s so weird that I have my own fragrance now!”

For those of you who don’t know, Jennifer Lawrence is the face for Christian Dior’s perfume called ‘Joy’ based on her. Speaking about the makeup the X-Men actress emphasizes how her grandma used to tell her to do the brows if not anything and said, “My grandma told me that I need to pay closer attention to my eyebrows at one point, so I now do.”

Talking about makeup Lawrence said, “If I don’t have an event, I normally don’t wear makeup. Since I often get it done professionally, I’m probably better off staying away from my face. I have learned nothing from the pros—ha!”

Jennifer spoke about her nighttime skincare routine and said, “I exfoliate every night, and it really doesn’t matter what I use. You can kind of use anything grainy, so I change it up. I have really dry skin, so I use night cream, and I always do this very thick mask.”

The Joy actress revealed that she always keeps her sunscreen handy and makes sure that it has zinc in it. For her hair, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she has naturally curly hair and likes to keep them short and uneven.

Talking about her diet, Lawrence said, “I really wish I was better about health. I don’t take vitamins, and I eat like an 11-year- old orphan. But I exercise! I do Pilates and I run.”

So, that's all that we needed to know about her flawless skin and routine.

