A couple of weeks ago, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got engaged and reportedly the two are getting married soon. Recently the Beckhams — David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo, Cruz, Harper, Seven and the newly engaged couple went on a luxurious trip to Italy with their kids.

Now, back in London, Nicola Peltz took her soon-to-be sister-in-law Harper Beckham on a fun girls’ shopping trip. And the pair made sure to stop at her soon-to-be mother-in-law Victoria’s Beckham’s clothing boutique.

Peltz and Harper snapped an adorable mirror selfie. Peltz captioned her story: “had the best girls day with my little sister ❤️ **” She further wrote: “@victoriabeckham your store is a dream,”

This selfie, taken while in a fitting room, was clicked by the young Beckham, Harper.

Nicola Peltz got engaged to Victoria’s son Brooklyn Beckham earlier this month. The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress adores Victoria’s designs a lot — she even wore one of her dresses during the proposal. The dress in question is a canary yellow Victoria Beckham ruffled silk cami dress. Check it out:

Sharing the exciting news Peltz captioned her post: “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

Brooklyn too shared the same picture writing: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

According to a report in The Sun, the guest for the wedding includes the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Brooklyn’s godfather, Sir Elton John.

