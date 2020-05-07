Neve Campbell Confirms To Be In Talks With Makers Of Scream 5

Canadian actress Neve Campbell who was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Joey Klien’s Castle In The Ground that released last year, had something exciting to announce yesterday in an interview. Neve Campbell has been in buzz following the speculations on whether or not she will be part of Scream 5 that was announced early this year.

Yesterday in an interview with Youtuber Jake Hamilton, Neve confirmed that she is in talks with director duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett who will be helming the 5th season of the series.

As per a report from uk.news.yahoo.com, Neve Campbell quoted, “They’ve (directors) come to me and we’re having conversations. It’s a little hard at the moment because of Covid, to know when that’ll happen. Hopefully, we can see eye to eye on all of the elements that have to come into place for it to happen.”

The very update about Scream 5 from Never Campbell was enough for her fans to go gaga, as they took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Love her 💗💗💗💗they cannot do it without her #NeveCampbell — KELLY WAITE BCA🦋 (@misskellywaite) May 7, 2020

I’m all over this one already. Getting in there with some movie poster ideas. Here’s one I made earlier….#Scream5 #NeveCampbell pic.twitter.com/mkc4K6OIx5 — Darryl Jason (@Darryl__Jason) May 7, 2020

Neve Campbell is in fall for scream 5 #NeveCampbell #SCREAM5 hell yeah pic.twitter.com/FzNXCz895N — tv fan page (@page_teenwolf) May 7, 2020

I mean to hear Neve Campbell possibly coming back is the best thing. It’s music to my ears. #Scream5 pic.twitter.com/dxcjwXx0YF — horror and stuff (@GhostMyers1996) May 6, 2020

Please God end this Pandemic so #Scream5 with Neve Campbell can happen. pic.twitter.com/h0yeVlu5Ld — DeSean Blackwell (@BlackwellDesean) May 7, 2020

Scream first released in theatres in 1996 and starred Neve Campbell as Sidney, a high school student who becomes the target of a mysterious killer in a Halloween costume known as Ghostface.

