Music Legend Charlie Daniels’ Funeral To Take Place Today; Here’s How To Watch

The world of music was in a state of shock after the sad demise of country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels. The musician succumbed to a hemorrhagic stroke at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. He was 83 years of age.

Fellow musicians, fans, and admirers of the legend took to the internet to express their grief on the loss. Charlie Daniels was best known for his number-one country hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”.

Charlie Daniels’ was active as a singer and musician from the 1950s. He was inducted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2002, the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009, and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Charlie Daniels’ funeral will be taking place today. The late musician will be laid to rest at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Due to COVID-19, funeral service attendees are encouraged to wear protective masks.

Singers like Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson, and Trace Adkins will also be present at the service and pay homage to the legend.

As per popculture.com, Charlie Daniels’ funeral will be live-streamed on several sites for those who are unable to attend. The service, which is to take place at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at 11 a.m. CT will be available to view on World Outreach Church’s website and Facebook page as well as The Charlie Daniels Band’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

