Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were a power couple in Hollywood. As a result when the couple announced their separation after being married for over a decade, it came as a punch in the gut to their fans. But what has shocked fans, even more, is Holmes following actress Thandie Newton on Instagram.

What’s shocking about the move you ask? Well, for those of you who have tuned in late, Thandie Newton in her recent interview to The Vulture was quoted calling Katie Holmes’s ex and megastar Tom Cruise “dominant”. Speaking to the publication, the Westworld actress shared an experience of working with her Mission Impossible II co-actor.

Thandie Newton also opened up about why did she never return to the franchise despite being lauded for her performance in MI 2. Newton said, “Oh, I was never asked. I was so scared of Tom. He was a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”

Thandie Newton also opened up about one particular unpleasant shooting episode where Tom Cruise was really frustrated with her. “So this scene was happening, and Tom was not happy with what I was doing because I had the s**ttiest lines, and he gets so frustrated. It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame. And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest… He wasn’t horrible. It was just — he was really stressed.”

Well, after all the things that Thandie Newton had to say about Tom Cruise it certainly does comes as a shocker to see Katie Holmes following the actress on the photo-sharing app.

