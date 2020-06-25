Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame with Netflix’s Stranger Things. The Godzilla actress plays the character of Eleven who is blessed with supernatural powers. Lately, her transformation looks are going viral on the internet while MBB playing Enola Holmes’ character in Netflix’s reinvention of Sherlock Holmes starring Henry Cavill came as a surprise to all her fans.

It is based on a book by Nancy Springer and also stars Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin in pivotal roles.

Netizens are going hoo-ha over the new look of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill and can’t stop gushing about it. Here are some of the fan reactions:

Mano estou ansiosa por esse filme desde o ano passado,minha fav Millie interpretando uma fada que é a Enola,e contracenando com Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin e Helena Bonham

Orgulho que fala né 🤧🤎#EnolaHolmes pic.twitter.com/1eoAgCSMhH — •Bubs• (@Bubskata) June 25, 2020

I'm Rooting for this #EnolaHolmes Sam Calflin & Henry CAVILL 🤩🤩 https://t.co/NEADQf7iHQ — ActressBuff (@Actressbuff2) June 25, 2020

New photos have appeared from the #EnolaHolmes movie! This one shows Enola, portrayed by #MillieBobbyBrown, breaking an invisible wall by talking to the audience in the midst of the action. She looks a trifle wrought — no wonder, as her mother has run away. #missingperson pic.twitter.com/YJlo7aQP6r — Nancy Springer (@NancySpringer) June 25, 2020

Sherlock Holmes has a little sister, and she's coming to solve her first case! #MillieBobbyBrown , Henry Cavelle and Sam Clavlin in Enola Holmes 🕵️‍♀️, to be screened in September pic.twitter.com/IVMcO2IX2F — Millie Bobby Brown (@MMIllIE44) June 25, 2020

#HenryCavill looks great as always. I don't know the other guy – sorry – but happy to see #MillieBobbyBrown bacause she's a great actress. The whole thing just looks awesome ! pic.twitter.com/E0MGibuYuT — Michael P Rheestrion (@UbikBelling) June 25, 2020

It seems like Millie Bobby Brown’s fans can’t wait for the film to release.

During an interview with USA Today, the actress spoke about Enola Holmes and said, “What you’re watching is a young girl trying to find herself in hectic chaos that she doesn’t really know how to handle, but that’s just kind of life in general for a teenage girl.”

Millie Bobby Brown shared these new pictures a while ago on her Instagram account, and fans are excited to see her explore this new genre.

Can this release any sooner?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!