Millie Bobby Brown’s NEW Look As Enola Holmes OUT! Netizens Can’t Stop Praising For How PERFECT She Looks As Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes’ Sister
Millie Bobby Brown’s NEW Look As Enola Holmes OUT! Netizens Can’t Stop Praising For How PERFECT She Looks As Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes’ Sister(Pic Credit – MillieBobbyBrown/Instagram)

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame with Netflix’s Stranger Things. The Godzilla actress plays the character of Eleven who is blessed with supernatural powers. Lately, her transformation looks are going viral on the internet while MBB playing Enola Holmes’ character in Netflix’s reinvention of Sherlock Holmes starring Henry Cavill came as a surprise to all her fans.

It is based on a book by Nancy Springer and also stars Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin in pivotal roles.

Netizens are going hoo-ha over the new look of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill and can’t stop gushing about it. Here are some of the fan reactions:

It seems like Millie Bobby Brown’s fans can’t wait for the film to release.

During an interview with USA Today, the actress spoke about Enola Holmes and said, “What you’re watching is a young girl trying to find herself in hectic chaos that she doesn’t really know how to handle, but that’s just kind of life in general for a teenage girl.”

Millie Bobby Brown shared these new pictures a while ago on her Instagram account, and fans are excited to see her explore this new genre.

Can this release any sooner?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out