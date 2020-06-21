Miley Cyrus is one of the most popular pop singers in the world right now. The Wrecking Ball singer started her career as a teenage actress with Disney and has been a part of one of the most iconic teenage show, Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus is always making headlines for everything she does in her life. Amid the massive fan following The Climb singer has on social media, every little detail about her life excites the fans.

The Malibu singer is immensely successful and with that kind of fame comes a great bank balance too. Miley’s net worth at this age will almost give you a heart attack.

Miley Cyrus’ net worth is $160 million. Yes, catch your breath, please. Miley made $15,000 per episode of Hannah Montana. Unbelievable, right? But this is how popular the show was and we all have been a fan of the show!

Besides this, Miley Cyrus has albums and a successful acting career too. Miley has done a few world tours too and have earned pretty heftily from the sale of the same.

Apart from albums sales, world tours, Miley Cyrus has brand collaborations too. She had a collection of Converse brand, Marc Jacobs and earned lumpsum cheques from the same.

Miley Cyrus is currently dating BFF, Cody Simpson who is also a singer and the two have been living happily together. The Wrecking Ball singer recently separated from ex-husband and actor Liam Hemsworth.

