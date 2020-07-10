Michelle Williams Oscar Isaac To Feature In Ingmar Bergman’s ‘Scenes From A Marriage’ Series

Actors Oscar Issac and Michelle Williams are all set to star in a limited series based on Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes From a Marriage”.

Bergman’s version aired on Swedish television in 1973. Bergman directed the series with Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson featuring in the project.

The new version by HBO featuring Oscar Issac and Michelle Williams is said to re-examine the show’s depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple, reports variety.com.

Michelle Williams and Oscar Isaac will also executive produce in addition to starring. Hagai Levi will write, direct, and executive produce. Michael Ellenberg will also executive produce the project. Ellenberg has been working on adapting “Scenes From a Marriage” for years.

Williams recently picked up an Emmy and Golden Globe for her leading role in the limited series “Fosse/Verdon”. She previously starred in “Dawson’s Creek”, “Brokeback Mountain”, “Blue Valentine”, “My Week with Marilyn”, and “Manchester by the Sea”, “The Greatest Showman”, “Venom”, “Shutter Island”, and “The Station Agent”.

Oscar Isaac is known for starring in “Show Me a Hero”, “Inside Llewyn Davis”, “Ex Machina”, “A Most Violent Year”, “Annihilation”, “Drive” and “Tripe Frontier”.

