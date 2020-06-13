Meghan Markle Upset With BFF Jessica Mulroney Over The Racism Row, Is This An End To Their Friendship?

Meghan Markle was being dragged in her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s racism scandal. Now according to reports, while Meghan has not come out to speak, she is very ‘mortified’ with the complete episode. Reports also suggest that this might be the beginning to the end for her friendship with Mulroney. Below is everything you need to know.

If you have tuned in late, Meghan Markle’s close friend Jessica Mulroney was fired from her show Good Morning America and a reality show as well. The decision came after her argument over ‘white privilege’, and the allegations that she threatened a Canadian Lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter of suing her.

Now, according to a report in The Daily Mail, Meghan Markle in no means want to be associated with Jessica Mulroney. As this will be a bad reflection on her. “Meghan is absolutely mortified that she’s been dragged into this complete mess. According to Meghan, Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation was tone-deaf and heartbreaking,’ a source was quoted saying.

The source added, “Meghan (Markle) said friends reflect friends and because of what’s at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation.”

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney’s friendship has been strong for years. Mulroney’s three daughters were flower girls for Meghan at her royal wedding to Prince Harry. The source even added that it won’t be a surprise if this is the end of their friendship.

As for Mulroney, the actress has apologised to Sasha Exeter for her remarks. She had even hinted at Meghan Markle while talking about her experience with racism. In her apology, she wrote, “I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you and for any hurt I’ve caused. As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where the race was front and center.”

