Matthew Perry AKA Chandler Bing Just Dropped A Picture With Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker & THIS Is What Instagram Needed

Apart from Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing’s love story with Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller in Friends what we loved about him was his sarcasm and humour. Ever since HBO Max announced a Friends reunion episode, fans all around the world are going crazy over the news.

Well, we all remember Matthew’s famous dance moves from the show and he just shared a hilarious post mentioning Joaquin Phoenix from Joker with his signature step talking about cinematic parallels. Perry shared it on Instagram and wrote, “You’re welcome Joaquin… photo credit: unknown’.

Meanwhile, the shooting for the reunion episode starts in March and talking about the same Courteney told E!News how excited she is and said, “So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited.”

She further added, “We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great. But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

Can we just skip to May already when the episode airs!

