Just like all of us, the film world is also trying to cope up with the current situation. As a step, Hong Kong is turning out to be the best place to be for superhero genre fans. As per the new updates Marvel is all set to re-release their hit film Avengers and the most loved Iron Man 3. Below is all you need to know about the same.

If you have joined the party late, all the Asian countries that have been successful in curbing the novel Coronavirus have reopened their theatres. Now, to pull the audience back to the cinema halls, all the past released hits and classics are being re-released.

Joining the parade is also Marvel Studios, who have decided to release The Avengers and Iron Man 3. The films will release in theatres in Hong Kong from May 28 till June 10. While there are just two titles announced as of yet, according to reports Marvel might announce many more in the coming months.

Besides Avengers and Iron Man 3, Hong Kong will also see the re-release of Warner Bros, Christopher Nolan helmed The Dark Knight Trilogy. A 4K remastered version of Matrix is also released in the country.

Meanwhile, other Asian countries to join the re-release trend are China and Japan. China has already seen the second run of all four Avengers films. Christopher Nolan’s Inception and Interstellar have also hit the screens again. As for Japan, the country is witnessing an outburst of classics.

The Toho cinema chains in Japan, have re-released films like Ben-Hur, The Wizard of Oz, East of Eden, Bonnie and Clyde, Blade Runner, Westside Story, and Rio Bravo.

This might continue till the footfalls come back to normal and theatres are in a position to release fresh films.

