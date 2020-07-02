Margot Robbie Choosing Johnny Depp’s Pirates Of The Caribbean To Affect The Release Of Birds Of Prey 2?

Margot Robbie floored us with her performance in Birds Of Prey. This has eventually led to fans having high hopes from the actress as she makes her move to headline the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. While there have been mixed opinions about the announcement of Robbie replacing Johnny Depp in the pirate franchise, there are many who are waiting with bated breaths.

Well, for those of you who have joined in late, Margot Robbie is not the only member of the Birds of Prey franchise to move over to Pirates of the Caribbean. Christina Hodson, from the Birds of Prey, will be writing the script for the Margot Robbie headline Pirates film. The move to make Robbie the face of the franchise comes after Johnny Depp was sacked from the film series owing to his ugly legal suit with former wife Amber Heard.

Given the fact that Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson’s Bird of Prey’s first installment was released only recently, their move to Pirates does come as a shocker to many. Also, let’s not forget that while BOP was much loved the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been treading difficult waters. As a result, getting the desired results for the film, (and that too without Jack Sparrow aka Johnny Depp) will certainly prove challenging.

While we wonder how will Birds of Prey 2’s fate be affected by Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson’s switch, do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie, who celebrates her 30th birthday today is also soon going to play Maid Marian and Barbie in her upcoming films.

