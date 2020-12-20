Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox is one of the most high-profile romances of the year 2020. From parting ways with ex-husband Brian Austin Green to sharing steamy hot pictures with boyfriend Kelly, the Transformers actress has been on a wild ride of late.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the couple is really serious about each other and looking out at marriage possibilities. Yes, no kidding there.

Advertisement

A source close to Entertainment Tonight revealed that by next year, Machine Gun Kelly is planning to marry Megan Fox and said, “MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that’s a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling.”

The source continued, “MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100% see them getting engaged within the next year. Megan doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it’s not something that really crosses her mind.”

The source also revealed that Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is much healthier than with ex-husband Brian and said, “They are going strong, but Megan is the type of person who likes to keep her partners on their toes so one day she can be super hot and another, she can be cold. MGK doesn’t mind the back and forth and they’re definitely more ‘on’ than ‘off’ on most days. Megan’s relationship with MGK is healthier than her relationship with Brian was, especially during their last year together.”

The source concluded, “MGK and Megan lean on each other emotionally and both understand one another because of their strong connection and because they are both parents. They both get it and it’s easy for them to empathize with each other whether it’s related to parenthood, their careers, etc. MGK felt like he was going down a bad path before he met Megan and she has really helped him see things in a new light.”

Well, we can’t wait for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox to tie the knot soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Saturday Night Live: Jim Carrey Replaced As Joe Biden By Alex Moffat, Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube