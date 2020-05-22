Lori Loughlin Could Serve Less Prison Time Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in their connection with the college admissions scam. But the latest development in this controversy is that Lori Loughlin may serve less time in prison than expected. As her plea was struck amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The prosecutors have said that Lori Loughlin faked the athletic credentials of her daughters to get them admitted into the University of Southern California. But her Lawyers have pointed out that these are dangerous times of coronavirus pandemic, in which Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty in exchange for prison time and a fine of $400,000.

Lawyer Lisa Houle told Yahoo! Entertainment – “I do not believe that the deal itself is a reflection of COVID-19. However, I do think that COVID-19 could ultimately result in them serving even less time than their agreed-upon sentences. That would not surprise me at all. We have seen other defendants being released early amidst the pandemic”.

Attorney Silva Megerditchian told Yahoo! that the prosecutors may have been eager to hammer out a deal with Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli during these times of a pandemic. She said – “They might have given an easier plea deal today knowing the process of trial, and getting jurors to appear in court, may not be worth it in the long run. The prosecutor got what they wanted — federal prison time, probation and a hefty fine. And honestly, the defense got what they wanted — only a few months in federal prison”.

Lori Loughlin is best known for her role as Aunt Becky in the sitcom ‘Full House’.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!