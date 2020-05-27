Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Don’t Want To Serve Their Prison Sentence At The Same Time For THIS Reason

Recently, actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in their connection with the college admissions scam. But the latest development in this controversy is that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are reportedly hoping to serve their upcoming prison sentences at different times for the sake of their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella.

Lori Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, have daughters Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20. The couple was arrested in March 2019 as they were accused of faking the athletic credentials of their daughters to get them into the University of Southern California. Lori Loughlin will be sentenced to serve two months in prison and her husband Mossimo will be sentenced for five months, subject to the court’s approval. But the couple doesn’t want to serve their term at the same time.

According to Fox News, a source stated – “Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time. Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls. Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade”.

The source claims that ‘’Lori Loughlin is now preparing to be interviewed by the Bureau of Prisons for the pre-sentencing report which will be given to the judge to be used as guidance for formal sentencing’.

Lori Loughlin is best known for her role as Aunt Becky in the sitcom ‘Full House’.

