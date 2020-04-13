Lisa Ray Steps Our Of Her House In Singapore To Buy Coffee & Here’s What She Has To Say About It

Lisa Ray made a recent exit from the country to Singapore as soon as the fear of the Coronavirus started to get steam. She recently stepped out to buy some coffee and has shared her experience for the same.

She penned her experience in a beautiful note which talked about how she’s been noticing details about life outside now as compared to the past. Check out her note below.

She wrote: “Here in SINGAPORE (I have to emphasise my location as we’re not under curfew but in ‘circuit breaker mode’), I find myself even more watchful on my morning coffee runs along Roberston Quay. I watch people’s expressions, their eyes lighting up in excitement when they recognise a friend and then offering a muted greeting across the mandated one-metre safe distancing length. Others can’t help themselves and gather in uneasy clusters outside coffee shops, serving ‘take out and run’ morning delicacies. Some people walk with clenched jaws, their anxiety working beneath their skin.”

The note further read, “I’m wearing a government-issued reusable 3 ply fabric mask (thank you Singapore!) so no more excuses for reckless exposure. There’s a part of me that wants to volunteer as a social distancing ambassador and help enforce the rules. I understand it’s difficult for some people to adjust but we’re in the midst of a global health crisis and it’s no longer about the individual. We each have to shift our mindset. It’s not a sacrifice but a necessity to stay home, stay sane and keep your distance for the welfare of us all ✌🏼💕And there’s no way to sugarcoat this, but living like this a precursor to seismic change. Don’t be married to perceptions of ‘normal’ and the way things were before. You’ll only cause yourself dukka or suffering. Experiment with flow and acceptance. it’s all in the mind.”

Before this, she was seen sharing photos of her kids who also are suffering from the Lockdown.

