Kylie Jenner believes in living life, queen size. The youngest billionaire has a huge mansion in one of the posh localities in California and often showcases it in her Instagram stories. But now, the beauty mogul is mercilessly getting trolled on Twitter after she featured her washroom and shower in her Instagram stories.

Recently, Kylie took to her Instagram to share the videos of her washroom and netizens are trolling her for the water pressure in her shower.

Kylie Jenner’s life is nothing short of a dream and the beauty mogul’s paradise screams LUXURY at it’s best. From giving the best gifts to her friends and family to taking exclusive trips to the most exotic locations in the world, the young billionaire enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms.

A user on Twitter trolled Jenner and wrote, “Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto”

Another user tweeted, “Something about having better water pressure than Kylie Jenner gives me a little hope”.

Take a look at some of the reactions to here:

Haha, that’s one funny reason to trend on social media though.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram recently and posted the pictures from her new photo-shoot with Travis Scott. The make-up mogul looked stunning in a semi-sheer ensemble and a dark brown leather jacket, accessorized with heavy gold chains and a gold purse. Travis is seen rocking a T-Shirt and black pants. In the other photo, the rapper is seen shirtless and the chemistry between the duo is quite visible.

The duo is parents to soon-to-be turning 3-year-old Stormi Webster.

