Kylie Jenner’s ‘King Kylie’ Sued By Seed Beauty, Here’s What Happened!

Beauty Moghul Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic brand King Kylie had found itself in headlines yet again. Turns out, long time partners Seed Beauty have sued Jenner’s brand for allegedly not promising that she won’t reveal their trade secrets to new partners Coty.

Kylie Jenner’s King Kylie and Seed Beauty have been doing business since 2016. Kylie collaborated with Coty in late 2019. Now according to Seed, the new partnership might give out their trade secret and cosmetic recipes to the competitor.

If the report in TMZ is to go by, the documents that they got their hands on, reveal that Seed is saying it provided their recipe to Kylie Jenner’s King Kylie. This led to the massive outbreak in sales that the beauty mogul witnessed. Now with the competitors joining hands with her, Seed thinks Kylie might give out these winning recipes to Coty.

Fun fact, Coty now owns 51 per cent of King Kylie as per the 2019 deal. Kylie Jenner traded the shares for an amount as big as $600 Million. Seed has now alleged that Jenner did not completely assure them that the trade secrets would not be shared. This led to the company taking the matter to the court and block Kylie from sharing anything with Seed.

For the unversed, Seed Beauty has also filed a very similar lawsuit against Kim Kardashian’s beauty line.

