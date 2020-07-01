When Priyanka Chopra decided to enter Hollywood, she showed the world that she’s there to make it big. The actress was already a huge star in the Hindi film industry. But with her talent, charisma and dedication, PeeCee won hearts worldwide. Her first Hollywood project was as a voice actor in Planes, Disney’s animated film. In 2015, she made her full-fledged debut in Hollywood when she played the lead role in ABC’s Quantico.

After Quantico, Priyanka Chopra’s career graph has only grown upward in the West. Not just in movies or series, the Fashion actress stands out even in interviews, red carpets, award and talk shows. All this has definitely helped her to grow more popular and have a great fan following. The grand success has landed Chopra an amazing deal with Amazon. PeeCee has signed a 2-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon.

About the deal and the reason for signing it, the actress spoke to Variety. The Sky Is Pink actress said, “My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling. Amazon is such a great partner to do that because their reach and outlook is so global. My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want.”

Priyanka Chopra has 2 Amazon shows in her kitty – Sangeet and Citadel. She is co-producing Sangeet with her husband Nick Jonas. The show is based on the pre-wedding rituals in India. Her second series is Citadel, by Captain America: Civil War directors Anthony and Joe Russo and also stars Richard Madden. The actress also has one interesting film with Amazon Prime film, Sheela. She will play the role of Ma Anand Sheela, Osho’s assistant.

Jennifer Salke, Amazon Studios’ head spoke to the portal about signing the deal with Priyanka. Jennifer said, “Priyanka and I bonded over a shared passion for diverse global storytelling. Priyanka is drawn to exciting original content and characters that can resonate globally. She’s a powerhouse producer, and we are thrilled to collaborate with her for years to come.”

