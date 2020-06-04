Kristen Bell Wants To Raise ‘Anti Racist’ Kids, Doesn’t Care About Their S*xual Orientation

Actress Kristen Bell says she is raising her two daughters to be “anti-racists”, adding that she doesn’t care about their sexual choices.

In an interview with Channel Q, the actress took a vow to continue her two daughters — Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five — as anti-racists, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“When we send them into the world, they are going to be formidable, opinionated, kind, morally-compassed women, and I’m so grateful for that,” said the 39-year-old star.

Kristen Bell went on to admit that when it comes to her daughters’ choices regarding careers or their s*xual orientation, she doesn’t care. She asserted that she wants to “love them” as they are.

“I know that I don’t care what my girls grow up to be in their career, what their s*xual choices are going to be, what their love choices are going to be. I just want to love them. Because we have one ride on this planet and what is the friggin’ point of spending it hating?” Kristen Bell said.

Kristen Bell feels, “love is never something you challenge, and that you’ve got to look for sameness if you’re to have any happiness in your life. So why would I care who loves who? That’s not my business.”

Talking about raising anti-racist children, Bell said: “I will raise anti-racists. My husband (Dax Shepard) and I are very opinionated; we talk a lot. Our kids are a nightmare. They’re a nightmare because they will tell you your opinion.”

“We constantly joke about the fact that we’re raising two girls that they’re going to be a nightmare for 18 years,” added the “Frozen” actress.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!