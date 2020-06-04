Harry Potter Star David Thewlis WON’T Be There In Avatar 2, Here’s Why

The sequel of 2009’s masterpiece, Avatar is gearing up to release next year. In addition to the new cast members for James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequels, the most surprising addition is Harry Potter actor David Thewlis. Recently, David revealed that he won’t be a part of Avatar 2 and the reason is not what you think.

David Thewlis has shared more details about his role in Avatar sequels, he has revealed that he will not bet there in Avatar 2. Though he will definitely be in Avatar 3 and possibly Avatar 4 and 5 if things ever escalate to that.

In an interview with Collider, David said: “Well, nothing could be more different than Avatar. It completely doesn’t resemble anything that I’ve ever done. I should be clear, by the way, ’cause I know that a magazine in Britain has got me in Avatar 2, but I’m not in Avatar 2. I’m going to be in Avatar 3, which was shot at the same time as Avatar 2, and the plan is that I will be in Avatar 4 and 5, as well. I just wanted to clear that up because somebody got that wrong recently”.

David Thewlis also opened up about the legendary director James Cameron, he said – ”I loved working with Jim Cameron. I was a bit nervous ’cause I’d heard stories that he’s quite a hard taskmaster. I’d heard stories about the filming of Titanic, and that he could be quite difficult. He wasn’t difficult, at all. He was nothing but an absolute pleasure. He’s something of a genius. He does everything. He’s an engineer, an artist, a filmmaker and a writer. He’s just an extraordinary character”.

Meanwhile, James and producer Jon Landau recently flew to New Zealand to resume production on the sequels. Avatar 2 is scheduled to come to theatres in December 2021, with Avatar 3 following in 2023.

