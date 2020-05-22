Actor Kristen Bell has shared that her daughter Delta is over five, and yet still in diapers, adding that she has no problem with it.

The star made the confession while talking to Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson during an episode of her show “Momsplaining With Kristen Bell”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Every kid is so different,” said Kristen Bell, mother-of-two.

“My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room and (she) never wore another diaper beyond that. We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband (Dax Shepard) and I, like, ‘Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It’s so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet’,” Bell added.

“Currently, my youngest is five-and-a-half, still in diapers,” Kristen Bell revealed.

To this, Rudolph, who has four children, replied: “It’s real relative, isn’t it?”

Bell agreed, saying: “Yes, because every kid is so different.”

Kristen recently admitted she has been having a bit of trouble with homeschooling under quarantine, saying: “I gave up. I attempted to give her some math problems.

In other news, Kristen is all set to launch her own CBD skin care line. She announced this yesterday and made headlines for the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!