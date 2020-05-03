The Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards this year was unlike any other! The event became one of the first major awards to be pushed owing to the global crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the awards ceremony was eventually held on a virtual platform here’s a complete list of the winner’s in terms of who took home the prestigious orange trophy under the biggest categories.

Hosted by Victoria Justice, this year’s virtual affair was dubbed as Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together. Right from Avengers: Endgame to BTS and Millie Bobby Brown and Tom Holland making it big, Frozen 2 took away the Best Animated Film trophy!

So without much further ado, here’s a full list of winners from the big night:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW: Henry Danger

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW: Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW: America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE TV HOST: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES: SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE: Avengers: Endgame

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE: Frozen 2

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST: Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST: Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP: BTS

FAVORITE SONG: “bad guy” – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION: “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST: Lil Nas X

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR: Taylor Swift (North America)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR: David Dobrik

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR: Annie LeBlanc

FAVORITE GAMER: SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME: Minecraft

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR: JoJo Siwa

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR: Alex Morgan

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR: LeBron James

For the unversed, the Kids Choice Awards were originally supposed to be held on the 22nd of March, 2020. But the do had to eventually be postponed but were postponed to give the Nickelodeon executives a window to work towards retooling the broadcast in a world where social distancing is the new norm.

Kudos to all the winners

