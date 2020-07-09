Kid Cudi & Eminem’s Joint Single To Drop Tomorrow; Former’s Daughter Makes The Announcement In A Cutest Possible

Kid Cudi and Eminem have collaborated for a new single titled “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” which is all set to release tomorrow. But it is Cudi’s daughter breaking the news that has us melting into a puddle.

Taking to Kid Kudi’s official Twitter handle, his daughter was heard saying, “Hey, this is Vada, I’m here to say that my daddy’s new single, ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’ is coming out Friday. Bye.”

And now a word from Princess Vada the chosen… pic.twitter.com/xmgIMkUntz — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 8, 2020

While there aren’t too many details available about the collaboration yet, fans of Kid Cudi and Eminem just can’t keep calm! Meanwhile, another interesting fact that fans have bought out is a tweet from Cudi back in May asking Eminem for his help.

The Tweet by Kid Cudi read, “@Eminem rap God. Help!” Meanwhile, Cudi also recently collaborated with Kanye West on an upcoming Kids See Ghost animated series, Travis Scott for “THE SCOTTS”.

Kid Cudi will also be making his Netflix debut with an animated series Entergalactic, that will be based on the concept of his upcoming album by the same name. Cudi will be the executive producer of the series along with Kenya Barris.

