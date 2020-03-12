Katy Perry’s Last Conversation With Late Grandmother Was About Her Pregnancy & It’s Leaving Us Teary-Eyed!

Ever since Katy Perry revealed that she’s pregnant with Orlando Bloom’s kid, the internet is going crazy about it. Katy announced her pregnancy through her song ‘Never Worn White’ and it went mad viral on social media; her fans, as well as friends from the industry, started congratulating her on the big news.

Right after Katy announced her pregnancy, she lost her grandma, Pearl Ann and shared a long emotional post on her sad demise on Instagram. Katy also shared a lovely video telling her grandma that she’s pregnant and her reacting to the same is priceless.

Katy shared it on Instagram and wrote, “I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday.”

She further added, “Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter.”

“When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️,” Katy added.

Isn’t it adorable? We pray that her soul rests in peace.

