Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt will soon welcome their baby to the world after a year of tying the knot. However, Katherine has been rather private about her pregnancy and the updates around it. But now, on a rare occasion, the Gift of Forgiveness author has opened up about her pregnancy and was gushing over her husband and Guardians of the Galaxy star.

Speaking to Dr. Zelana Montminy during an Instagram Live session, Katherine Schwarzenegger revealed that her pregnancy is going extremely well so far. Opening up about being near her family during such special days of life, Katherine said, “I’m really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful. And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who’s very, it’s been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That’s been helpful.”

The same report in ET further revealed that Katherine Schwarzenegger further said, “Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I’m learning as I go and it’s been an interesting time to be pregnant.”

Meanwhile, for those of you unaware, Chris Pratt is already a father to a 6-year son, Jack Pratt, with ex Anna Faris. It has been often stated that Katherine and Jack share a very special bond. Several reports have also often stated that Chris Pratt has been nothing less than a dream husband to Katherine and has done all in his power to look after the love of his life during her pregnancy.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt tied the knot in June 2019 after a year of dating each other.



