Kate Beckinsale Sparks Dating Rumors With 22-year Old Singer Goody Grace As They Are Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand

Actress Kate Beckinsale seems to have confirmed the dating rumours with her new 22-year old boyfriend Goody Grace. The actress, 46, went for a walk hand-in-hand with the Canadian singer, and the pictures have caught everybody’s attention. Some reports also suggest that the pictures indicate their confirmation of the relationship.

The new pictures showed Kate and Goody holding hands and their PDA-filled quarantine walk certainly has everyone talking. This is not the first time Kate has found love in someone young as previously she has dated the likes of Pete Davidson and Matt Rife both in their 20s. Kate looked stunning in her casual avatar.

Take a look at the pictures:

Kate split from Davidson back in April 2019, the couple dated for four months. Although it seems Beckinsale and Davidson parted ways on good terms given that the comedian had kind words for Kate as he spoke about her in an interview earlier this year saying, “She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met”, in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. As for Beckinsale’s new rumoured boyfriend Goody, he is known for making a name in pop music with hits such as ‘Vanilla Coke’, ‘Here With Me’, ‘Two Shots and So’, ‘What Does This All Mean?’.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!