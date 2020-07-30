Kate Beckinsale Astonished After Receiving A Bunny Rabbit From A Fan As Her Birthday Gift

English actress Kate Beckinsale who is quite active on Instagram with over 4.3 Million followers has always been an animal lover. The Only Boy Living In New York actress never fails to turn heads with adorable videos featuring her cats on the photo-video sharing app.

Kate Beckinsale who recently turned 47 was left all astonished following a birthday gift from one of her die heart fans. The actress received a bunny rabbit as her birthday gift which literally shook the actress.

Kate Beckinsale shared the video on her Instagram story, along with a heartfelt note that read, “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE however much someone loves animals please never send an unsolicited pet to someone’s house, especially anonymously and especially on a boiling hot day where it could have been left outside to roast to death.”

“We have found a loving home for Marvel(Rabbit’s name) without cats but it was quite a shock and I think pretty unsettling for Marvel too. Appreciate so much the good wishes but please please don’t send anyone an animal as a present or a joke or really at all.” added the Love & Friendship actress.

On the work front, Kate Beckinsale who was last seen in 2018 released Farming, has two projects in her kitty in the form of action drama, Jolt , and a comedy venture E! Tonto. Post productional works of both the films are underway.

