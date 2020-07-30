Kanye West In Trouble! Election Lawyer Alleges His Nomination Petition Has Over 600 Invalid Signatures

Kanye West has been continuously hitting headlines ever since he has announced running for the upcoming presidential elections in the USA. However, there’s a big roadblock in the way of the singing sensation as he gears up to start his political career.

It has been learnt that Kanye West may be in danger of losing a spot on New Jersey’s presidential ballot because his nomination petition has been found faulty.

According to northjersey.com report, an election lawyer, Scott Salmon has filed a complaint against Kanye West in which he has alleged him for getting wrong signatures. The lawyer has claimed that hundreds of names on West’s nominating petition should be disqualified because they are either not registered to vote.

Reportedly, Scott Salmon filed an official objection to West’s petition as there are signatures from people who did not provide their addresses or complete information and more. Apparently, Kanye West needs 800 signatures from valid New Jersey voters but according to Salmon’s letter to Robert Giles, the director of the state Division of Elections, 640 of the 1,327 signatures on West’s petitions are invalid.

Now that’s indeed big trouble for Kanye West, right?

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber recently joined Kanye West at his ranch in Wyoming for some quality time together.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Kanye shared a photo of the two sitting in a chair while reviewing a prototype wall.

Kanye wrote: “DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus.”

