Kane Brown, Khalid & Swae Lee’s New Song ‘Be Like That’ Hits All The Right Notes

Looks like American singer Kane Brown is giving some relationship advice in his new song, ‘Be Like That’. His latest song is a collaboration with singer Khalid and rapper Swae Lee. The song released on 10th July 2020.

The Good As You singer’s new song is a mix of country music with some pop and hip-hop as well. The song has all the singers dividing the lyrics amongst them and revolves around a special lady.

The song talks about the mixed feelings of a guy towards a girl he loves. The guy believes that he will be happier if he is alone. At the same time, he thinks he won’t be himself without his woman.

The song’s lyrics go like, “I might be better on my own / I hate you blowing up my phone / I wish I never met your ass / But sometimes it be like that.” But they also show their love, “But I’m not myself the nights you’re gone / There ain’t no way I’m moving on / I’m not afraid to need you bad / Sometimes it be like that.”

Talking about the tune with Billboard, Brown said, “It’s about all the different feelings you can have in a relationship. And trying not to overthink it. When it gets tough, you want to be on your own, but then you miss the person a second later. I think it’s something everyone goes through.”

Kane Brown and Khalid have worked together before. Kane was a part of Khalid’s sing, ‘Saturday Nights’. The song Be Like That is Kane’s first work with Swae Lee though.

