2020 ended on a great note for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. There were reports floating everywhere about their second baby. But, finally, the singer turned actor has confirmed about welcoming a second child with wifey.

This confirmation came on The Ellen DeGeneres show. On Sunday, Jan 17, Ellen shared a preview clip from her Jan 18 interview with the 39-year-old pop star in which he offered the first-ever confirmation of the little one who arrived in 2020.

The couple, who married in 2012 and share a 5-year-old son Silas, had not revealed they were expecting. “His name is Phineas, and he’s awesome and so cute, and nobody’s sleeping,” Justin Timberlake told Ellen DeGeneres. “But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

When Ellen DeGeneres asked how different it is to be parenting two children instead of just one, he quipped, “We don’t see each other anymore.” Justin Timberlake then added, “It’s a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes, you go from a zone defence to a man-to-man really quickly. Sort of like, ‘You go get that one, I’ll get this one!'”

The star said that Silas is thus far enjoying his new role as a big brother. “Silas is super excited,” the Cry Me a River performer continued. “Right now, he’s very much liking it. Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

As for more updates on Silas, the proud papa shared that the 5-year-old is “very good at tennis,” and that he recently got a Nintendo Switch, which Justin Timberlake jokingly refers to as “child crack.” Certain reports had cited on July 31 that the pair had welcomed their second baby.

Justin and Jessica have not yet publicly shared a photo of Phineas. We are eagerly waiting for them to share the pictures of their bundle of joy. Also, we wish the couple all the very best for stepping into this new phase.

