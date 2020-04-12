Justin Bieber & Kendall Jenner Gets SLAMMED For Their Demeaning Comments Calling Current Global Crisis As A ‘Cr**py Situation’

Amid the lockdown, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are sharing their lovey-dovey pictures and Tik Tok videos on social media. Fans are going frenzy over Justin and Hailey’s h** brewing romantic pictures. The couple did an Instagram live with BFF pal Kendall Jenner and that’s what makes the headlines today.

Yes, you read that right. The couple started an Instagram live and Kendall joined them later and was discussing self-isolation. And three happened to mention that with the luxury it’s kind of manageable and helps you isolating in style.

Justin and Hailey are in Canada whereas Kendall is in her Beverly Hills mansion and chilling. “How blessed are we to be able to like… a lot of people are obviously in this time have a cr***py situation and they look at us,” said Justin. Kendall agreeing upon the same said, “So blessed. I think about it all the time.”

Well, it’s good that you are privileged but no everyone has access to it. The BFFs are getting a huge backlash on the same. Fans are really pissed off at Justin for calling the situation c***py. Justin did sound like an ignorant idiot here and no one can deny it.

This is just sad. We wish people were more sensible before making such stupid remarks.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!