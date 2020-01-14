Joker At Oscars 2020: From Joaquin Phoenix To Todd Phillips – Here’s What All The 9 Nominees Said!

Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips’ Joker landed a record number of 11 nominations for Oscars 2020. The movie has already won a couple of Golden Globes for Actor in a Drama Motion Picture & Original Score. Let’s see what the nominees have to say about their Oscars’ nomination.

Here’s what master Joaquin Phoenix has to say about his nomination as the best actor, “I feel honored and humbled to have been nominated by my fellow actors. The Academy’s encouragement helped ignite and sustain my career and I am incredibly grateful for that support. I’d like to also congratulate my fellow nominees for being recognized for their inspiring performances that have enriched our art form.”

Todd Phillips, the brain behind the Joker said, “Joker began as an idea, an experiment really— could we take an ‘indie approach’ to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we’re seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the film-making community have embraced the film and its message.“ He has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay (with Scott Silver).

The Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir said, “I’m truly honored and proud to be recognized with an Academy Award nomination for my work on JOKER. Being invited into this illustrious group of talent and getting to take part in telling this story means the world to me. Todd Phillips is a master of his craft and it was wonderful to experience how he trusts and empowers his collaborators so they can deliver their best work possible. We see that in the way every element of the film has its space to shine because he gives each element real weight. The brightest shining of those, of course, being Joaquin Phoenix´s performance, which was simply otherworldly. I’m grateful for having been invited on this journey of a lifetime with them and I congratulate all of my fellow nominees on their nominations.” She has been nominated for the Original Score.

Lawrence Sher, who is behind the dark yet appealing cinematography, commented, “This is truly a dream come true. I’m one of those people that ever since I was a kid I religiously watched the Oscars. Each year I watched it like it’s my Super Bowl ordering pizza and filling out brackets with my friends and family. The show always reinvigorates my love for movies and the people who make them and inspires me to keep striving to be better with each project I do. So to wake up this morning and get this nomination from the Academy is beyond special. I’m so happy for all my fellow nominees in Cinematography, it’s quite an impressive list of craftspeople. The 11 Nominations for Joker makes me particularly proud, that the Academy members recognized so many for our work on this film and Todd’s 3 nominations are the most exciting of all – it all starts with him.”

Mark Bridges, the man responsible for the costumes, added, “I am so very happy and honored to be nominated for Costume Design for Joker, and to have been a part of the team that created this landmark film.”

Jeff Groth, the editor of the film, said, “It’s an honor to be nominated, and it’s incredible that the passion that went into making this film could be recognized in so many categories.”

Alan Murray, who has done the sound editing of the film, commented, “I’m so proud for the Joker team, the dream has become a reality! Kudos to Todd Phillips for bringing it home.”

Tom Ozanich, who has mixed the sound for the film, said, “This is incredible! We all loved Joker as we put it together but we would never have imagined the reception it has received from audiences everywhere and now the Academy. I’m very proud of the work we’ve done and to be a part of this amazing team. Thank you, Todd, for entrusting us with this gem! Thanks again to everyone on our fantastic crew with a special thanks to Jason Ruder, Kira Roessler, and Unsun Song. And to Kim Waugh and everyone at Warner Bros. Thank you!”

Dean Zupancic, who’s also been jointly nominated for sound mixing, said, “The track for Joker is like Arthur’s psychosis. It’s complex, bold, and disturbing when it needs to be. I’m honored and elated with gratitude to the Sound branch of the Academy for recognizing our work as one of the five best sound movies this past year. Congratulations to my partners and crew and congratulations to all the nominees for their incredible work.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!